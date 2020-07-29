Frank Lampard’s focus is likely to be on the FA Cup final against Arsenal this coming Saturday, but as soon as the match is over, win or lose, transfer business is likely to come to the fore.

The Blues have already done some spectacular work in that regard so far, with Timo Werner from RB Leipzig and Hakim Ziyech from Ajax joining.

Other additions are expected, and one potential summer target is believed to want a move to the Premier League, putting Chelsea on alert to his services.

Sky Sports note that Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz wants a deal with the Stamford Bridge outfit sewn up by next week, but it’s Andre Onana’s wish to play in England, per the same report, that should pique Lampard’s interest.

The future of current Chelsea goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, appears to be under constant review, and if Lampard should decide to move him on, then Ziyech’s former Ajax team-mate would appear to be a reasonably priced alternative to the likes of Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak and others.

Clearly, at the price of £27.4m that’s being quoted by the Daily Express, the west Londoners would need to move quickly if they want to add the Cameroonian to their squad.