The countdown has already begun for the 2020 FA Cup final, a London derby between Arsenal and Chelsea with a difference.

Not only is the end of season showpiece taking place almost three months after it would normally have been played, but having no supporters at Wembley will surely take the shine off of the game for many.

In any event, Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard, both in their first seasons at their respective clubs as managers, will be looking to find that extra few percent from their players or a tactical tweak here and there which helps them to win the game.

Intriguingly, there’s one player whose possible appearance could affect both sides on the day, and in the lead up to the final, how to approach the situation is likely to be giving Lampard a headache that he doesn’t need.

The Daily Star note that Arsenal are favourites to land Chelsea’s Willian, with the Brazilian still not having committed his future to the Blues.

More Stories / Latest News Jadon Sancho would prefer to join champions Liverpool with Man United yet to meet Dortmund’s €120m valuation ‘I didn’t like it’ – Van Persie on what bothered him on his return to Arsenal West Ham prepared to raid Championship club for their £20m-rated star

In what might potentially be his last domestic game for the west Londoners, facing his would be employers could present an issue for Lampard, who may feel that Willian perhaps wouldn’t be as committed if the match were against any other team.

Equally, Chelsea are a better team with him in it, and the manager surely doesn’t want to cut his nose off to spite his face.