Guendouzi set to scupper Arsenal deal for €50m Brazilian star

Mikel Arteta has the pressing matter of an FA Cup final against Chelsea to attend to this weekend before plunging headlong into the summer transfer window.

Arsenal need a few additions in order for the Spaniard to help them improve upon their showing in 2019/20, and one of the players thought to be able to do so is Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho.

Mundo Deportivo note that the Brazilian’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, has been negotiating with the Gunners, via Raul Sanllehi, for months, however, any deal could soon come to a grinding halt.

According to the same report, Arsenal have offered €50m plus Matteo Guendouzi in order to tempt the Catalans into parting with their most expensive ever signing.

The problem is that Barca don’t want the Frenchman to form part of any deal and are only interested in a straight cash transaction.

Although Mundo Deportivo also note the interest of Leicester City and Newcastle, it’s thought that Arsenal remain in the box seat if they’re able to construct a deal to suit the Spanish giants.