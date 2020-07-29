Menu

Jadon Sancho to Man United edges closer as they agree an overall fee with Borussia Dortmund

It’s no secret that Man United have been trying to sign Jadon Sancho for months, but the longer things went on the less likely a deal seemed.

It’s also possible that both teams were waiting until the end of the season to see where they both stood, and Man United qualifying for the Champions League will have a big impact.

The problem was always going to be United finding a way to meet Dortmund’s demands, but it appears that they’ve at least reached an agreement on the overall fee:

It might take a while for the structure to be sorted, but this does suggest that a deal could be close to happening.

It will also be interesting to see what happens with the Man United attack next season, because the emergence of Mason Greenwood does complicate matters.

You have to think that Sancho would play on the right hand side of the attack, so that leaves Greenwood, Martial and Rashford battling it out for the final places.

Rashford should be a lock to start on the left hand side but his form has tailed off recently, while Greenwood could even force Martial into a wider role or onto the bench.

At least this means Solskjaer will finally have options and the ability to rotate, so it should make this team even moe exciting if the transfer goes through.

