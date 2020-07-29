Jadon Sancho would prefer to join champions Liverpool with Man United yet to meet Dortmund’s €120m valuation

According to German outlet Kicker, with Manchester United yet to meet Borussia Dortmund €120m price tag for Jadon Sancho, the sensation’s apparent move to Old Trafford seems to be off.

Dortmund are only prepared to agree to a deal for the tricky attacker if their valuation is met by August 10, the date their pre-season training camp starts, otherwise it seems like Sancho will be staying put.

The Red Devils haven’t shown any clear signs that they’re willing to meet this valuation, especially given the financial impact that the Coronavirus pandemic has had on clubs.

On the other hand, Dortmund certainly aren’t willing to offer up a discount despite the circumstances that all clubs are facing, United will have to step up their efforts to land the ace.

Finally, Kicker suggest that Sancho may actually prefer a move to United’s heated rivals Liverpool, who are in a much better position to challenge for major honours.

Sky Sports report that the 20-year-old is contracted until the summer of 2022, meaning that the Bundesliga outfit are in a relatively safe situation, they’d rather sell next summer if demands aren’t met.

Whilst it’s interesting to read that the ace may prefer a move to Liverpool, this seems to be more of an option for next summer.

Jurgen Klopp’s recent admitted, as per the Mirror, that the Merseyside outfit won’t be spending big this summer further and suggested that the Reds will be working on a restricted budget.

Sancho has been phenomenal this season, the exciting wide man bagged 20 goals and chipped in with 20 assists in 44 appearances across all competitions this term.