Jose Mourinho trolls Man United’s ‘great penalty taker’ Bruno Fernandes with savage jibe

When Jose Mourinho arrived in Portugal for his post-season holiday, the ace was interviewed by Portuguese outlet Record (subscription required) and he wasted no time in making a dig at Man United…

Mourinho, who was sacked as United’s boss in December 2018, was quizzed on Red Devils superstar Bruno Fernandes and the now Spurs gaffer couldn’t help but launch a little joke about the ace.

As per BBC Sport, the playmaker arrived at the end of the January transfer window from Sporting Lisbon in a deal that could be worth a total of £67.7m (€80m), Fernandes has propelled the side since arriving.

After hailing the Portugal international’s impressive start to life in the Premier League, Mourinho couldn’t help but use this as an opportunity to bring up Man United’s penalty record for the season.

Jose Mourinho talking to record about Bruno Fernandes: “Bruno came in, was fit, played very well, improved the United team and also proved to be a great penalty taker, one of the best in the world, because he had about 20 to score”. ? #mufc #thfc — Rich Fay (@RichFay) July 29, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side set a top-flight record this season by winning 14 penalties, here’s how some fans reacted to the feat.

Half of Fernandes’ goals in the Premier League have come for the penalty spot, with United’s ability to win spot kicks continuously angering rival fans over the season.

Both of Fernandes’ goals in cup competitions for the Red Devils have also come from the spot.

Mourinho focusing his praise for playmaker as a ‘great penalty taker’ is certainly cheeky to say the least, this will just heighten the tensions when the two sides next meet.