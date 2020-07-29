Loan deal for Real Madrid ace falls through at the last minute as they refuse to include a purchase option

It’s understandable that a club will want to include an option to buy someone when they sign them on loan, but there’s no real reason for the parent club to accept that.

All you are doing is limiting what you can earn as a transfer fee in the future, as there’s always the danger that the player suddenly turns into a superstar and you lose them for peanuts – like Benfica found out with Luka Jovic.

Reports from Spain last night suggested that Real Madrid’s Japanese wonderkid was on the verge of moving to Sevilla on a two year loan deal:

? KUBO, CERCA DEL SEVILLA. ?Se está negociando una CESIÓN de DOS TEMPORADAS. #JUGONES pic.twitter.com/OeMHjKC86l — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) July 28, 2020

That looked like a promising move for Kubo, because he would’ve had the chance to play for a Champions League club and continue his development with a better team.

It looks like there’s been a late twist after AS reported the deal has completely fallen through – all because Sevilla wanted to include an option to buy in that deal.

It sounds like there’s no hope of that deal being ressurected at this stage, so it’s Osasuna who are now the favourites to take him on loan.

It’s not clear if this demonstrates that Real Madrid see him as a future starter that they don’t want to lose or if it was purely an economic decision, but it’s clear that he’s going somewhere on loan next season.