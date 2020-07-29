Manchester City still have the Champions League in play in 2019/20, and Pep Guardiola’s side hold the advantage in their Round of 16 tie over Spanish giants, Real Madrid.

With the competition done and dusted by mid-August, only a few weeks will then pass before the 2020/21 campaign begins in earnest.

When it does, City will be without one of their best players of the last 10 years, David Silva, but it appears that the Spaniard could still be plying his trade in Europe then too.

According to AS, Serie A giants, Lazio, have been negotiating for the player’s services and are willing to offer him a deal that would keep him from the clutches of Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai or Al-Nasr Dubai who have both allegedly offered him a playing contract.

More Stories / Latest News National team coach on Man United re-signing attacker who shares same agent as Solskjaer Barcelona’s hopes of netting €10m from midfielder’s sale dashed with star unwilling to leave ‘There is a way to get full audiences without a vaccine’ – Government confident about return to sporting normality

Despite his advancing years, Silva hasn’t lost any of the skills that made him an integral part of City’s all-conquering teams of the past decade.

His next move would now seem to depend on whether Silva himself views playing at the highest level as a priority, or if a more sedate way to end his playing career is more appealing.