After an ultimately successful Premier League campaign, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his staff have to be looking ahead and concentrating on how they can improve the Man United squad for the 2020/21 season.

To that end, Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish was being touted as a potential signing for the Red Devils, however, it now appears that their interest in the player has cooled.

According to the Daily Mirror, because of Villa’s firm £75m valuation of their captain, the Old Trafford outfit are preparing to walk away from any deal.

Metro suggest that, in fact, United will offer in the region of £45m with add-ons to the deal expected to see it rise to £55m.

Further, the Red Devils are using the Bruno Fernandes deal as a barometer according to Metro, the Portuguese joining for an initial £47m rising to £66m with add-ons.

In order for Grealish to be accommodated, United are not willing to go above those figures.

The outlet also speculate that such an offer would immediately be rejected by the Midlands-based club, who, by virtue of them staying in the Premier League, believe that they hold all the aces in any negotiations.

It’s a soap opera that’s set to run for a while yet…