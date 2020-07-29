Manchester United trio named amongst Premier League’s 10 fastest players of the season

The Mirror have reported the players to record the 10 fastest speeds in the Premier League this season and Manchester United fans will be delighted to see three of their players in the ranks.

The honours go to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Mason Greenwood and Fred. The reinvigorated central midfielder comes in at 9th with an impressive top speed of 23.17mph.

Right-back Wan-Bissaka and wonderkid Greenwood came in at joint-third with 23.36mph, Aston Villa winger David Trezeguet was the other player to have recorded this speed.

It’s surprising to see that lightning-fast Red Devils winger Dan James didn’t make the list, Wan-Bissaka and Greenwood aren’t out-of-the blue entrants at all though.

Fred’s inclusion is the most unlikely looking at the squad on paper – not to say the Brazilian is slow, he isn’t – but central midfielders usually don’t have the space and time to turn in such a speedy run.

Here’s the full top 10, as per the Mirror:

10. Manchester City playmaker Phil Foden – 23.7mph

9. Manchester United midfielder Fred – 23.17mph

8. Tireless Southampton forward Shane Long – 23.21mph

7. Arsenal’s promising utility man Ainsley Maitland-Niles – 23.27mph

6. Leicester stalwart Caglar Soyuncu – 23.33mph, the only centre-back on the list.

Joint-Third: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Mason Greenwood and David Trezeguet – 23.36mph

2. Wolves speed demon Adama Traore – 23.48mph

1. Manchester City star Kyle Walker – 23.49mph, no surprise seeing the right-back top the list.

Considering the kind of counter-attacking threat that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side pose, it’s not shocking at all to see three entrants on behalf of the Red Devils in this list.

United have now combined that dangerous ability to get forward quickly with much-better playmaking following the January addition of Bruno Fernandes and the return from injury of Paul Pogba.