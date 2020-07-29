Photo: “Classic Emery” – Former Arsenal boss ridiculed after blunder in Villarreal Twitter photo

It’s often said that one of the easiest things to do in football is to gain a reputation – the hardest thing to do is finding a way to shake that reputation.

This is a bit of a shame for former Arsenal manager Unai Emery because it’s probably not his fault, but he gained a reputation for being a bit hapless during his time at The Emirates.

This photo appeared on Villarreal’s Twitter as they attempted to hype up their new manager, but he’s made the fatal mistake of pretending to write with a pen that still has the lid on:

First day in the office! ?? pic.twitter.com/cyOA43vQN9 — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) July 28, 2020

The Twitter community can be cruel at the best of times, so there was always going to be an immediate pile on from Arsenal fans as they had the chance to ridicule their former boss:

That is classic Emery — AFC Mac (@AFC_Mack) July 28, 2020

Should probably take that lid off pic.twitter.com/RdFldlG2KG — Goatanelli (@louis36212534) July 28, 2020

You already know he doesn’t know what he’s doing as the lids still on the pen ? — Saka’s cousin (@PhilAppz) July 28, 2020

Good luck Unai, but yah really don’t help yourself, people will now laugh at the fact you have the pen lid still on the pen — ADS (@AFC_ADS) July 28, 2020