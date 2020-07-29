Photo: Mixed reactions from these Liverpool fans as Mo Salah shows off his new hairstyle

It’s hard to say if a haircut will make a big difference for a player on the pitch, but there’s a point to be made that we all feel a bit more confident and happy after getting a decent haircut.
Part of Mo Salah’s charm is that he often looks a bit unkempt with his hairstyle, but that’s no longer the case after he took to Twitter to show off his new style today:
— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) July 29, 2020
It looks like this is a big deal for some of the fans, and there’s some mixed reviews in the replies for him, while his teammate Alisson also got involved:
Nooooooooooo plzzzzzzzzzz go back to that Iconic hairstyle ????? pic.twitter.com/wFPiSFpwkb
— Zoran (@MrZ0RAN) July 29, 2020
Finaly ???
— Alisson Becker (@Alissonbecker) July 29, 2020
WHAT HAVE YOU DONE
— Samue (@SamueILFC) July 29, 2020
Hello handsome ???
— Kerry ?? (@kerubo_hillary) July 29, 2020
Best time between seasons to try new things?
— Yasmine M Nassef (@yasmine_nassef) July 29, 2020