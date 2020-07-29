Menu

Photo: Mixed reactions from these Liverpool fans as Mo Salah shows off his new hairstyle

Liverpool FC
It’s hard to say if a haircut will make a big difference for a player on the pitch, but there’s a point to be made that we all feel a bit more confident and happy after getting a decent haircut.

Part of Mo Salah’s charm is that he often looks a bit unkempt with his hairstyle, but that’s no longer the case after he took to Twitter to show off his new style today:

It looks like this is a big deal for some of the fans, and there’s some mixed reviews in the replies for him, while his teammate Alisson also got involved:

 

