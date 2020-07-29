Promising Spurs striker looks set to join a Championship side on loan

Spurs have a rare problem where they have an absolute world class option up front who will always play when he’s fit, but he also picks up a lot of injuries.

It’s not like Harry Kane is bad for picking up little niggles here and there, it always seems to be that something goes badly wrong and Spurs find themselves in the desperate situation of trying to plug that gap.

There were times last season where it looked like Troy Parrott could be the answer as a young prospect who could play when needed, but he barely saw the field and it looks like he won’t be in the Spurs squad next season either:

#thfc Understand Tottenham striker Troy Parrott has agreed to join Millwall on a season-long loan. Medical being sorted in Ireland. @standardsport. — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) July 29, 2020

This could actually be a good move for both sides because Millwall are a competitive team who could push for the play-offs next season, and playing a key role for them would help Parrott’s development.

That means he could come back the following year ready to challenge for a first team role, but that will still leave Spurs with the problem of trying to find a capable back up for now.