Real Madrid complete the signings of two promising Turkish players

It’s starting to look like Real Madrid are going all in with their attempts to rely on youth in the upcoming years, as they appear to have added more talented players to their youth team.

While transfer rumours about additions to the first team are scarce, Mundo Deportivo have reported that Real have completed the signing of two promising players from Turkey.

The first is Deha Sariahmet who’s a young winger that plays for Basaksehir. He’s not managed to force his way into the senior set up yet, but the 17 year old has been a regular and youth level for club and country and looks promising.

The second signing Boluspor goalkeeper Ihsan Efe, although again it looks like he’s been impressive at youth level without finding a way into the first team yet.

The report goes on to confirm that both players will travel to Spain in the next few days to finalise things, and they are expected to immediately link up with Real’s youth team.