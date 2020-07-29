Report claims Barcelona have made a bid of €10m for versatile Juventus defender

The drop off in quality between Barcelona’s starting XI and the rest of the squad is fairly alarming, so it leaves them in a difficult position when it comes to strengthening the squad, especially when money is tight.

That suggests it might be more prudent to invest in a few back ups who are quality and versatile rather than going for multiple back ups who won’t have much of a role to play.

The full back spots have been a problem for a while and Jordi Alba is getting older, so having someone who could cover both sides would be a good move.

A report from Mundo Deportivo has quoted Italian outlet Tuttomercato in saying that Barcelona have made an offer of around €10m for Mattia De Sciglio.

The Juventus defender can play on either side of the defence but can also play higher up the wing if needed, while his vast international experience would suggest that he would be a bargain at that price.

Unfortunately for Barca, Mundo Deportivo do go on to say that they’ve been unable to verify this story with their Barcelona sources, so it’s unlikely that anything would happen immediately with this.

Barca and Juve recently came to an agreement over a swap deal for Pjanic and Arthur so there must be a decent relationship between the sides, so it will be interesting to see if this goes any further.