Report suggests Arsenal’s valuation of midfield ace has more than halved since January

It’s understandable that a manager would banish somebody from the first team picture if they keep acting up, but they also need to understand that it will ruin their transfer value too.

The situation with Matteo Guendouzi at Arsenal is a classic example of someone who was highly rated and may have commanded a huge fee, but all the negative publicity is driven that price right down.

It’s not an exact science because someone or something is only worth as much as the buyer is willing to pay, but a look at recent reports show how badly his value has been affected.

Back in January a report from Football.London suggested that Guendouzi was worth at least €53m and it was clear to see why.

He was playing at a high level, he was one of the standout performers in a poor Arsenal side and he was shining at U21 level for France, so there were plenty of signs that he was destined for the top.

That all changed one afternoon in a match against Brighton – since then he’s not been in the squad and it’s clear that Arsenal want to get rid.

A more recent report from AS has looked at the possibility of using him in the deal to take Thomas Partey from Atletico, and this shows just how far he’s fallen.

They say that Arsenal were looking to reduce the €50m price tag for Partey, so they were proposing an offer of €25m and Guendouzi – which means the Frenchman is only valued at €25m himself.

It shows that his value has more than halved in a short space of time and it’s clear that Arsenal want to get rid of him, but it will be interesting to see how much they manage to get for him.