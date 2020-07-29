Solskjaer eyes additions in three positions after Man United set £140m transfer budget

According to the Sun, after convincing Manchester United’s hierarchy that the side can challenge for the title, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been handed a transfer budget of £140m.

The Sun claim Solskjaer is optimistic of breaking into the battle between rivals Liverpool and Manchester City now that the Red Devils can attract top players after sealing Champions League qualification.

It’s reported that Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho is a prime target, whilst a midfielder and full-back is also being eyed by Solskjaer.

It’s claimed that the former United striker turned boss handed over his wish list to chief Ed Woodward prior to the side’s final game of the season against Leicester, which they won 2-0.

More Stories / Latest News Guendouzi set to scupper Arsenal deal for €50m Brazilian star Man United set to pull the plug on deal for £75m summer transfer target Chelsea on alert as £27.4m summer transfer target wants Premier League move

According to ESPN, United are confident of sealing Sancho’s signature for an initial £80million, with a series of realistic add-ons to bolster the deal as well.

If a deal of the amount was to be agreed, they’d still be left with £60m of their budget – it’s worth noting that Ole may also have his kitty boosted by any players sales that can be cashed in this summer.

The Red Devils also have the chance of netting more prize money this season as they’re still in the Europa League, they’ve essentially booked their Quarter-Finals spot as they lead LASK 5-0 heading into the second-leg.

Full-back is somewhat of a surprising position that the side would like to strengthen in as they boast a lot of young talent in this area.

Last summer’s addition Aaron Wan-Bissaka has made the right-back spot his own, whilst academy graduate Brandon Williams and Luke Shaw have battled for the starting berth on the left flank.

United also have Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Diogo Dalot to call on as backups, perhaps Solskjaer wants a more experienced option.