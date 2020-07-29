With the threat of coronavirus still hanging over Europe and spikes beginning to form in certain areas, the potential for further lockdown measures seems almost certain.

However, the Minister for Sport, Nigel Huddleston, believes that the UK government will be able to move forward with a plan of restoring crowds into stadiums before a vaccine is found for COVID-19.

“We need to take the natural baby steps moving forward,” said Huddleston, speaking to the BBC and cited by BBC Sport.

“I’m confident that we can find a way to move forward.

“Of course, whether it’s sports stadiums or theatres and all sorts of other things, we’ve seen in other countries there is a way to get full audiences without a vaccine.

“I’m confident that there are measures that can be put in place that can give both those taking part in the sports and spectators confidence that they are going to somewhere safe.”

It’s a constantly evolving situation which clearly needs to be monitored with the upmost care and attention, and with crowds only returning once there are cast-iron guarantees that public health and safety can be maintained by so doing.

The need to get supporters back into stadia is obvious of course.

Not only from a financial perspective for the clubs themselves, but also for the wider mental health of supporters who’ve been cooped up at home for months now and who enjoy going to games at the weekend as part of their sporting ritual.