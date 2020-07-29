According to the Times (subscription required), Borussia Monchengladbach, Roma and Newcastle are all interested in out-of-favour Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard.

The Times report that whilst Lingard doesn’t wish to leave his boyhood club, his exit is ‘likely’, this isn’t very surprising at all considering that the 27-year-old is no longer a key player in the first-team.

It’s added that the England international is hoping to impress suitors once United resume Europa League action in early August, with the Red Devils set to play a ‘weakened’ team in the competition.

From a business perspective the Manchester outfit are also approaching the last ideal chance to cash in on the ace, as Lingard’s contract expires next summer – an option can extend into 2022 though.

The Times reiterate that the Red Devils are ‘open’ to parting with the ace this summer as they have their eyes on the additions of attacking midfield stars Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish.

It will be interesting to see if any sides are willing to even come close to matching Lingard’s £100,000-a-week wages, especially as the ace has only just recorded his first top-flight goal contribution since the end of 2018.

Lingard ruined one Liverpool fan’s bet by notching his sole Premier League goal contribution since Boxing Day 2018 with a goal to seal United’s Champions League qualification in the win vs Leicester.

Whilst it’s easy to tear down the ace after this lengthy rough patch, the Times note that the ace’s slide has come since his mother fell in, leaving Lingard to look after and homeschool his younger siblings.

Jesse also became a father for the first time during this period, so it’s been anything but easy for the ace, you’ve got to pay him dues for even continuing to be available for the Red Devils.