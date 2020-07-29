Transfer agreed: Real Madrid confirm that winger has been sold to a fellow La Liga side

The gap between the first team and the reserves at elite clubs is wider than ever, so it’s not a surprise that most players will need to leave in search of first team football.

Spanish winger Jorge de Frutos has impressed in Real Madrid’s B team and during a loan spell at Rayo Vallecano this season, but it always looked like the leap to the first team would be too much.

As a result, Real Madrid have just officially announced that he’s been sold to Levante:

Comunicado Oficial: Jorge de Frutos. #RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. (34?) (@realmadrid) July 29, 2020

It will be interesting to see how he handles the step up to La Liga with Levante, having only played a handful of games in the top division with Real Valladolid in a loan spell.

There’s no sign of a transfer fee or any add ons in the statement, but you have to think that Real Madrid have included a buy back clause or at least a sell on clause in case he starts to shine.