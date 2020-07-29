Transfer blow for Arsenal as summer target would prefer to re-join his former club

Football is littered with examples of young talents who moved to an elite club far too early, and Dani Ceballos falls into that category.

It’s not been a total disaster as he’s had some chances to play for Real and Arsenal and there’s no doubt that he’s improved as a player, but you wonder if he should’ve stayed at Real Betis for at least one more year.

He still has the problem that he won’t get into the Real Madrid team next year, and Mundo Deportivo have reported on his possible future.

They point out Arsenal hope to take him back on loan again next season, but it sounds like he would rather return to Real Betis if it’s possible.

They suggest that he’s desperately hoping that it might be possible, but the problem will be Betis finding a way to meet Real Madrid’s demands over his transfer.

He turns 24 next month so he’s past that point where he’s a young prospect who can keep going out on loan, so it will be interesting to see if he looks for a permanent move.

He’s still at Arsenal for now so it’s unlikely that anything would be announced until after the FA Cup final at least, but it sounds like a return to the Emirates next season isn’t a complete formality.