Video: Brentford boss Thomas Frank tries to fight Connor Roberts after shameless timewasting

There are so many things to admire and rave about when it comes to Brentford, but their manager Thomas Frank has demonstrated a severe lack of class in recent weeks.

This reached it’s peak tonight with a fairly shameless attempt at time wasting as Swansea chased a late goal. He threw the ball away from Connor Roberts and initiated contact with the Swansea defender before then trying to fight him:

Swansea player Connor Roberts is not happy with Thomas Frank time wasting ? pic.twitter.com/fzGqmrOiTF — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 29, 2020

You can guarantee that Brentford will spin this as him showing some passion and determination for the cause, but it’s nothing more than a crass attempt to waste time and it’s embarrassing to see.

That aside, it will be fascinating to see how this Brentford team get on if they can complete the job and win promotion to the Premier League.