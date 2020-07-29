Video: Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster shows killer instinct to score fine lob for Swansea vs Brentford

In the 76th minute of Brentford’s all-important playoff semi-finals second-leg against Swansea, Pontus Jansson made a foolish error in attempting to clear a dangerous ball with a back-heel flick.
Liverpool ace Rhian Brewster, who has been in fine form since joining Swansea on loan in January, was already chasing down the centre-back and showed his instinct to latch onto the loose ball.
Brewster made Brentford pay for Jansson’s mistake by putting the ball into the back of the net with a lovely lob, capitalising on goalkeeper David Raya being well off his line.
Take a look at the England youth international’s potentially crucial strike below:
The Brewster goal. pic.twitter.com/tveChlOb11
— ??????? – Swansea City – ??????? (@SwanseaCity_fc) July 29, 2020
Pictures from beIN Sports.
Brewster has made a solid case to act as an important backup attacker for Jurgen Klopp’s title winners with his fine performances for the Welsh outfit.