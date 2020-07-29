Video: Man United loanee Chris Smalling puts Roma in front with a towering header

The prospect of Man United looking to the transfer market to find a new defensive partner for Harry Maguire does look likely, but they also have the option of Chris Smalling to fall back on.

He’s been impressive during his loan spell with Roma, but he showed his attacking prowess tonight with a towering headed goal from a corner:

Chris Smalling powers a header home from the corner ? Just under 10 minutes after going behind, Roma lead 2-1! ? pic.twitter.com/HDER4Jkt5A — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) July 29, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sports

It’s a brilliant header and it leaves the keeper with no chance, but you have to feel his history and age will count against him at Old Trafford.

It would be good to see if he managed to earn a permanent move to Roma, and that’s more likely if he keeps playing like this.