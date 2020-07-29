Video: Ollie Watkins seals counter-attacking move to draw Brentford level vs Swansea

In the 10th minute of Brentford’s Championship playoffs semi-finals second-leg tie with Swansea, the Bees showed their killer attacking threat with a clinical counter-attacking move.

Goalkeeper David Raya collected the ball before throwing it out to Mathias Jensen, the Dane stayed composed as he beat his man before threading a lovely through ball down the middle of the pitch.

Ollie Watkins was in the space in between the centre-backs and punished the Welsh outfit by surging forward and tucking the ball into the back of the net.

Take a look at the ace’s strike that gets the Bees level on aggregate with Swansea:

Counter-attacking football at its best! ? Ollie Watkins finishes off a stunning move to give Brentford the lead! ? Watch live on Sky Sports Football now or follow here: https://t.co/7zjOtFbLGO pic.twitter.com/wRHiJ0qd7q — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) July 29, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports and beIN Sports.

According to the Athletic (subscription required), Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Southampton are keen one the ace, who could be available for £18m due to a clause.

Watkins has been one of the best attackers in the Championship ever since he moved to the second-tier a few years ago, he’d be a quality young signing for any top-flight sides.