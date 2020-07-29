Menu

Video: Ollie Watkins seals counter-attacking move to draw Brentford level vs Swansea

Swansea City AFC
Posted by

In the 10th minute of Brentford’s Championship playoffs semi-finals second-leg tie with Swansea, the Bees showed their killer attacking threat with a clinical counter-attacking move.

Goalkeeper David Raya collected the ball before throwing it out to Mathias Jensen, the Dane stayed composed as he beat his man before threading a lovely through ball down the middle of the pitch.

Ollie Watkins was in the space in between the centre-backs and punished the Welsh outfit by surging forward and tucking the ball into the back of the net.

Take a look at the ace’s strike that gets the Bees level on aggregate with Swansea:

Pictures from Sky Sports and beIN Sports.

According to the Athletic (subscription required), Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Southampton are keen one the ace, who could be available for £18m due to a clause.

Watkins has been one of the best attackers in the Championship ever since he moved to the second-tier a few years ago, he’d be a quality young signing for any top-flight sides.

