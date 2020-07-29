Video: Rapid turnaround for Brentford vs Swansea as Chelsea target Benrahma assists Marcondes

We tend to see that the play offs are mainly about momentum rather than quality over the season, but Brentford’s incredible start tonight has turned that momentum back in their favour.

They struck early on after a rapid counter attack, and Marcondes has just put them 2-0 up on the night with an expertly guided header past the keeper:

"Brentford have come out fighting and Swansea City have hit the canvas!" ? It's an unbelievable start from the Bees – Emiliano Marcondes doubles their lead with a superb header! ? Watch live on Sky Sports Football now or follow here: https://t.co/7zjOtFbLGO pic.twitter.com/Wftm1ZGQ4M — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) July 29, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sports

It’s a cracking ball from Benrahma because the angle isn’t really set up for a cross, but the ball is perfect and makes Marcondes’ mind up for him.

Benrahma was linked with a move to Chelsea again by Football.London in recent days, and performances like this on the big stage will only push that asking price up.