Arturo Vidal is a player who wears his heart on his sleeve and doesn’t beat about the bush on or off the pitch.

It’s fair to say that when the rampaging Chilean joined Barcelona a few eyebrows were raised, however, Vidal has quickly proved to be a fan favourite thanks to his commitment and willingness to work for the good of the team.

As honest as the day is long, the midfielder’s ‘hot-headedness’ can often get the better of him, but he was measured and calm in an interview with Win Sports TV, cited by Sport, where he gave a hint about manager, Quique Setien’s future.

“We try to adapt to the situation and when the season ends the club had to make a decision on the future, if the same manager will continue, if they bring in players, if the same players continue…” he said.

“We’ve had very little time working with Setien. It was an abrupt change and we try to adapt.

“We have to think about the future because Barça have to aspire to win everything, that why it is the best club in the world. “The fans want trophies and when you miss out on one or you lose a game, of course the press are going to look at changing players and coaches.”

Should Setien be moved on after Barca exit the Champions League, assuming that they don’t win it of course, then he can at least point to this being a completely atypical season.

The coronavirus pandemic has played havoc with the scheduling in La Liga, and the team haven’t performed well since returning from lockdown.

Setien was up against it before then, however, given that he was parachuted in to replace Ernesto Valverde despite Barca being top of the league at the time.