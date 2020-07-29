After surviving relegation from the Premier League by the skin of their teeth, David Moyes will be looking to strengthen his West Ham side over the summer to ensure that another battle to stay in the division doesn’t occur in a year’s time.

The east Londoners, despite having spent heavily a year ago, still struggled at the wrong end of the table for the most part of the 2019/20 campaign.

Only a late flourish stopped them from going down, and The Guardian are reporting that the Scot is looking to dramatically change the make up of his side.

Felipe Anderson and Manuel Lanzini are expected to depart with Queen’s Park Rangers’ £20m-rated wunderkind, Eberechi Eze, on Moyes’ radar.

The outlet suggest as many as four other Premier League clubs are also showing interest in the youngster, so the Hammers will have their work cut out to convince him to move across London.

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona’s Arturo Vidal on James Rodriguez’s ‘annoying’ issues with Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane Man City legend poised to make a move to Serie A giants National team coach on Man United re-signing attacker who shares same agent as Solskjaer

They also note a change of tack from the east Londoners, with a potential transfer policy of targeting young, hungry players from the lower divisions, in much the same way as they did previously with Jarrod Bowen.

Time will tell if it pays off.