We’ve seen it so many times where an injury or a change of heart can suddenly give a chance for someone to be brought back in from the cold to get another chance.

That does seem incredibly unlikely in the case of Mesut Ozil, but you still have to think Arsenal should find a way of using him if he’s still at the club.

A report from Dutch outlet VI featured some comments from his agent about his future, and there are some interesting takeaways from this.

The report reiterates that Ozil doesn’t plan on leaving this summer, and his current deal will still pay him €350k a week.

It will be hard to find another team who’s willing to take that wage on, but Arsenal must be desperate to get something back for that wage too.

All of this points to him leaving the club no matter what next summer, but the agent has suggested there’s only a 90% chance of that happening.

That does indicate that there’s a 10% chance that he gets back into the team and impresses to the point where Arsenal offer him a new contract, but that looks very unlikely just now.

The problem is that Ozil does his best work when he’s given a free role and doesn’t have a lot of defensive responsibilities, but Mikel Arteta’s tactics demand that every player plays a part in defence and attack.

Either Ozil will need to work harder to get into the team or Arteta will need to find a way of accommodating him, but it’s hard to see that happening at this point.