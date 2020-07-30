The FA Cup final takes place at Wembley this Saturday, and the end of season showpiece will already take on a less than familiar look with no supporters allowed at the stadium.

The effects of the coronavirus pandemic are still causing havoc to sporting fixtures worldwide, and even trophy celebrations have had to be curtailed in some instances or have taken on a whole new social distancing vibe in others.

Part of the joy for the FA Cup winners was always ascending the Wembley steps and walking along the front of the Royal Box to be handed the trophy. It’s a much less enjoyable climb for the losers of course.

This season, however, neither will get the chance of making the famous walk.

With the FA wanting to minimise the spread of COVID-19, players from both sides will have to stay at pitch level at all times, according to the Daily Star.

That means when it comes to getting the cup, the winning captain will do so from a plinth on the pitch.

Moreover, there will be no formal presentation as such, so for the first time ever, the players will have to collect the medals themselves.