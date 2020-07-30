Arsenal are readying themselves for the challenge of overhauling Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday, before Mikel Arteta will ready himself for the challenge of working the summer transfer market to his advantage.

The Spaniard has work to do in order to get his Gunners side challenging for the top honours.

However, it appears he’s stolen a march on his Premier League rivals as the club plan to activate Joelson Fernandes’ £41m release clause according to the Daily Express.

Portuguese outlet, A Bola, cited by the Daily Express, even suggest that the north Londoners have already sent a delegation out to Portugal in order to conclude the deal.

The 17-year-old from Sporting has been dubbed the new Ronaldo, despite the fact that he’s only played four first team matches, and key to any deal would appear to be his agent, Kia Joorabchian.

Joorabchian is also believed to be trying to negotiate a move to take Philippe Coutinho to the Emirates Stadium.

If the two deals come to fruition, Arsenal fans will be getting excited ahead of the new campaign.