Barcelona could miss out on €65m rated defender as Man United show an interest

The situation with most of Barcelona’s targets this summer is a similar one – they have a lot of players that they want to sign, but they just don’t have the money to do it.

That means they need to rely on players being sold first, and it could open the door for other teams to step in and take advantage of the delay.

Mundo Deportivo have indicated that Barcelona are long time admirers of Villarreal defender Pau Torres, but the demand of €65m is too much for them to afford.

The report does state that Todibo or Umtiti could be sold this summer, but it’s hard to see a situation where they would raise that much money.

READ MORE: Barcelona plan to sell injury prone star after he breaks down again in training

All of this means that someone else could step in, so their claims that Man United are now interested will come as a major blow to Barca.

They confirm that Barcelona have tried to explore the idea of a swap deal with Villarreal, but they just aren’t interested in any of the players who have been proposed.

They praise Torres for his aggression and positional ability so he sounds like the perfect partner for Harry Maguire, so it will be interesting to see if United decide to turn that interest into a formal bid.