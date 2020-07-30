Barcelona identify Premier League ace as their priority signing to improve the defence

Barcelona do have a lot of issues in the squad that need to be addressed, but finding the long term successor for Gerard Pique is a big one.

Pique is 33 years old so he should have another season or two left in him, but it makes sense to find someone who can learn from him now rather than waiting until after he leaves.

Man City defender Eric Garcia was a youth player at Barca and should know the club and their philosophy well, so it’s no surprise that Sport have claimed that he’s their transfer priority this summer.

They indicate that his contract is up next summer and a new deal hasn’t been sorted yet, so Barca are confident that something can be done this summer as City won’t want to lose him for nothing.

They go on to suggest that he will come in as a rotation option who will provide competition at this point, so that should give him time to settle in and learn without too much pressure.

Gerard Pique also came through the Barca youth ranks and had a spell in Manchester before making it in the first team, so there are parallels in their careers at a young age.

It’s not clear how much he would cost, but with his contract situation the way it is, you would think that Barca should be able to get him for a fairly low price.