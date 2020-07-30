The sooner that the 2019/20 campaign is over for Barcelona the better.

Although there’s still the carrot of lifting the Champions League trophy ahead of them, the Catalans have been plunged into yet another crisis ahead of their Round of 16 second leg against Napoli.

It comes on the back of the loss of the La Liga title to Real Madrid and a haphazard season that has seen Quique Setien replacing Ernesto Valverde despite being top of the league at the time, and constant issues with the board of the club.

Setien is now tasked with bringing European glory to the club to end a woeful few months, but he’ll have to do so with a vastly reduced squad.

According to The Sun, the Cantabrian coach only has 14 senior players available for their match against the Italians, with Arturo Vidal and Sergio Busquets suspended.

Defensively, where Barca haven’t been at their best in 2019/20, is where their biggest problems are, however.

Both Samuel Umtiti and Ronald Araujo are injured, meaning that Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet are their only fit centre-backs.

What that means is that Setien will have to pad out the squad with B team players, but that’s hardly ideal preparation for what is now their biggest game of the season.