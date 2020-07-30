Barcelona plan to sell injury prone star after he breaks down again in training

It’s always a shame when injuries ruin a career, and it’s starting to look like we will never how good Ousmane Dembele could be.

He’s had so many injuries and knocks during his time at Barcelona and it’s stopped him from getting a proper run in the team.

The worst one came earlier this year when he was out for so long that Barca were forced to sign Martin Braithwaite as an emergency replacement.

It looked like he was starting to train again and there were even whispers of making the Champions League squad to face Napoli, but a recent report from AS has put an end to that.

It’s suggested that he broke down again in training this week with some discomfort in his leg, so he’s now having to decrease his workload and the recovery has been set back.

To make things worse, they then suggest that Barcelona have now given up on him, and they are planning to either sell him or use him in a swap deal.

Obviously that depends on a club coming in for him, but it sounds like he won’t play for Barcelona again.