Blow for Arsenal as Atletico Madrid hope to beat them to touted Thomas Partey alternative

This could go one of two ways for Arsenal, as things might work out in their favour, or they could end up missing out on two targets.

The centre of midfield has been a problem area for years now, and Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey looked like a great potential signing.

He’s the complete midfielder who can anchor the team or press higher up the pitch, but signing him looked unlikely after The Metro indicated that Arsenal have now moved to on to Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca as an alternative.

The plot has thickened after Mundo Deportivo reported that Atleti actually want to sign Roca themselves, and there’s no indication of him being a replacement for the Ghanaian midfielder.

The Spanish report claims that Roca could be available for only €20m, which is understandable given Espanyol’s recent relegation.

Despite that, Roca was the clear standout in a poor team and looks well equipped for the higher level, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Arsenal fans will hope they either sign Roca or that him moving to Atletico would free up Partey for a transfer, but there’s a real possibility that they could end up with neither.