Blow for Leeds and Man United as wonderkid promises teammates he’s going nowhere

Bridging the gap between the Championship and the Premier League will always be tough for newly promoted teams, especially when it comes to the transfer market.

They’ll need to take chances on players who don’t have any experience at that level, so it does make sense to target someone who shows a lot of promise.

A recent report from Leeds Live has looked at the immediate future of Velez wonderkid Thiago Almada, as they quote reports from Argentina which say Man United and Leeds have shown an interest.

READ MORE: Jadon Sancho to Man United edges closer as they agree an overall fee with Borussia Dortmund

They even point out that Almada has made comments in the past about how he would love to be coached by Marcelo Bielsa, but it looks like he’s going nowhere for now.

They claim that his teammate Fernando Gago has spoken out to say that Almada has promised him that he won’t be going anywhere this summer, so that should put this to bed for now.

Gago even goes on to say that he won’t let Almada leave the house if he tries to move – something that sounds jokey but Gago showed enough of his unhinged side at Real Madrid to suggest that should be taken seriously.

The young winger is clearly a huge talent and should end up playing for Argentina in the future, but he’s still breaking into the Velez team so it makes sense to stay there and develop for at least one more season.