Blow for Man United and Arsenal as cut price summer target signs a new contract

Any buying club wants to find themselves in a situation where a target’s contract runs out in 12 months, because it means they hold all the cards.

They know that a team will probably take a cut price fee if the alternative is losing a key player for nothing, and The Daily Mail indicated that was the situation for Man United and Arsenal with French defender Dayot Upamecano.

Both teams need a new centre back to strengthen things at the back, and Upamecano has everything that you want in a modern centre back.

He’s quick, he anticipates well, he’s strong in the air and he’s very comfortable with the ball at his feet, so he’s ideal for the Premier League.

The Daily Mail report indicated that United and Arsenal were lining him up for a cut price fee this summer, as his RB Leipzig contract was due to expire next summer.

That now looks impossible, with a more recent report suggesting that he’s agreed a new contract with Leipzig and he’s expected to stay for at least one more year:

Annoncé partant depuis plusieurs semaines, Dayot Upamecano va prolonger à Leipzig jusqu’en 2022. Le défenseur français devrait donc rester encore un an au moins #Mercato #RMCLive — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) July 30, 2020

The extension is only for one more year so this situation might arise again next summer, but it should rule out anything happening now.