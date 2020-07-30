Menu

Bournemouth accept £41m bid from Man City for Nathan Ake

Once it was confirmed that Bournemouth had been relegated from the Premier League, it was only a matter of time before their biggest stars would be the subject of transfer bids from elsewhere.

Nathan Ake has been a colossus at the heart of Eddie Howe’s defence, and it’s no surprise to learn that Manchester City are looking to close a deal for the player.

According to this tweet from BBC broadcaster Kris Temple, cited by the Daily Mirror, the Citizens had a bid of £41m accepted by the Cherries on Thursday morning, surely indicating that it’s the end of the road for John Stones at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola has seemingly been looking for a reliable partner for Aymeric Laporte, and in Ake he will have just that.

An athletic, ball-playing warrior, Ake possesses all of the skill that Guardiola enjoys seeing from his defenders.

In today’s market, given the financial restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic, £41m represents a good piece of business for both clubs, and Howe should be able to reinvest that into the squad in the hope that Bournemouth can bounce straight back up again.

