Bournemouth accept £41m bid from Man City for Nathan Ake

Once it was confirmed that Bournemouth had been relegated from the Premier League, it was only a matter of time before their biggest stars would be the subject of transfer bids from elsewhere.

Nathan Ake has been a colossus at the heart of Eddie Howe’s defence, and it’s no surprise to learn that Manchester City are looking to close a deal for the player.

According to this tweet from BBC broadcaster Kris Temple, cited by the Daily Mirror, the Citizens had a bid of £41m accepted by the Cherries on Thursday morning, surely indicating that it’s the end of the road for John Stones at the Etihad Stadium.

? BREAKING: @afcbournemouth have accepted a £41 million bid for Nathan Aké from @ManCity #afcb — Kris Temple (@kristemple) July 30, 2020

Pep Guardiola has seemingly been looking for a reliable partner for Aymeric Laporte, and in Ake he will have just that.

An athletic, ball-playing warrior, Ake possesses all of the skill that Guardiola enjoys seeing from his defenders.

In today’s market, given the financial restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic, £41m represents a good piece of business for both clubs, and Howe should be able to reinvest that into the squad in the hope that Bournemouth can bounce straight back up again.