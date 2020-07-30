David Beckham’s Inter Miami make an offer to Barcelona star to become their first huge signing

There’s no doubt that the MLS is growing in popularity in America, but a new team will need to find ways of gaining fans.

In the long run that will come by playing nice football and winning trophies, but they probably need a short term boost too.

David Beckham’s Inter Miami have constructed a decent squad that certainly looks capable of challenging, but a huge name would entice the fans and could also help to take them to the next level.

A report from Mundo Deportivo has indicated that they’ve made an offer to sign Luis Suarez, but it looks like the Uruguayan star would rather stay.

They point out that although his contract will expire next summer, he has a clause that will automatically extend that by an extra year.

That would be dependent on him appearing in 60% of their games, but if he stays fit and they don’t sign a new striker then that’s very possible.

The report also points out that Suarez’s compatriot Nico Lodeiro has recently spoken out to suggest that Suarez wants to come to MLS and it should happen soon, so there’s clearly something in this.

It doesn’t sound like anything will happen this summer, but it will be worth keeping an eye on this in a few months if he’s not playing or if Barcelona sign a new striker who could replace him.