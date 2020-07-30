Exciting Liverpool youngster could get a chance next season after a prolific loan spell

In a time where finances are stretched, it might be time for every club to look to their young players by giving them a chance to step up and freshen up the first team squad.

Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster has reached a level where he’s too good for U23 football, so Jurgen Klopp will need to make a big decision with him next season.

He’s due to return from a prolific loan spell with Swansea, where he found the back of the net 10 times in 20 games.

Scoring once every two games is the golden ratio for a successful striker, but the most exciting thing about Brewster is he can score all different kinds of goals.

He showed he can pounce on a mistake in the box, he’s a weapon from free kicks and he’s also able to simply beat a few players and thump it home from distance too.

A report from The Liverpool Echo has looked at his potential future, and it sounds like Klopp might give him a chance.

There’s no suggestion that he’ll be sold on a permanent deal, while they point out that players will still be able to go out on loan in October, so he should get a few weeks to show what he can do.

He won’t be a starter for Liverpool, but he’s shown that he could be an exciting option from the bench.