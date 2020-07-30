FA Cup final boost for Chelsea as star claims he’s 100% fit after injury issues

It’s often said that sportsmen are never truly 100% fit, so it’s often a case of dealing with the pain and getting your way through a game.

That’s especially true with cup finals, and you have to think every player will make themselves available unless there’s a serious issue.

ESPN have reported on the latest with Chelsea star Christian Pulisic, who was forced to miss the semi final with a niggling injury.

They say that the actual injury was never disclosed, and he’s now claiming there was never a big problem and he feels he’s 100% fit for the final against Arsenal on Saturday.

That should come as a huge boost for Frank Lampard, with the American star really coming onto a game after Christmas.

He initially struggled to get into the team after his move from Dortmund, but his talent is clear and he’s almost reminiscent of Eden Hazard with his ability to drift inside from the wing and take multiple men on.

It’s still not clear if Lampard plans to use him from the start on Saturday, but at least he should be in the squad.