With the 2019/20 season almost at an end, it’s time for some clubs to move players on and others to acquire available talent.

Chelsea, despite finishing in the Champions League spots, have had issues with their defence, and Paul Merson believes that Man City’s John Stones could provide the solution to their woes.

England international Stones has been out of the picture for the most part for a while now at the Etihad Stadium, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Pep Guardiola listened to offers for him in the summer.

Given his skill set, he’s a must have for Frank Lampard according to Merson.

“I’d go and get John Stones for that, and play him in the middle of the three,” Merson said in his Sky Sports column, referring to Chelsea’s need for a ball-playing centre-back.

“Then I’d say have Antonio Rudiger and Christensen either side of them. Chelsea love to play out the back, they roll it out every time, so you need someone unbelievably good on the ball.

“If you have pace around them, I think it will help Chelsea; I think Stones would be a great buy, and he has to play in a three.

“Stones has the potential to be great, he really has, but he needs the confidence. At the moment Chelsea have three centre-halves that aren’t in the same class as Stones on the ball.”

Dependant on any sale price, the Blues would be well advised to listen to Merson’s counsel.

It’s not too often that centre-backs in particular come up for sale, particularly those of international class.

Stones has lost his way a little it’s true, but there’s nothing in his game that Lampard can’t fix, and he would be another asset for the Stamford Bridge outfit if they were able to acquire his services.