As Chelsea prepare themselves for the FA Cup final on Saturday, one key player is pondering the thought that he may have already have played his last game for the club.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was dropped by Frank Lampard for the crunch Premier League game against Wolves last weekend with Willy Caballero taking his place, and the 25-year-old, according to The Sun, believes that he won’t be able to force his way back into the side.

Whether the Blues win or lose the final, there is the small matter of the Champions League to negotiate before their season is over, albeit at 3-0 down to Bayern Munich in their Round of 16 clash it would take a monumental effort to even get into the quarter-finals.

The Sun go on to note that that the player is convinced he won’t get his place back for that game either, and has resigned himself to then being sold.

If a project comes along that interests the Spaniard, the outlet also suggest that he would be willing to take a pay cut on his reported £150,000 weekly wage.

Given that his position has almost become untenable, the quicker Kepa can find a new club, the better for all concerned.