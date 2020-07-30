Liverpool are willing to meet the £70m asking price for Dejan Lovren replacement

It’s hard to figure out what’s going to happen in the transfer window, mainly because reports vary so wildly when it comes to club’s circumstances.

We’ve spent weeks hearing that Liverpool don’t have a lot of money to spend and their window will be quiet, but The Daily Star are now suggesting that they are willing to pay £70m for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos.

There’s no suggestion that a bid has been made at this point, but he looks like he would be a terrific addition to the team.

Diego Carlos is touted in the report as a replacement for Dejan Lovren, but he’s definitely good enough to go straight into the team as the new partner for Virgil van Dijk.

He’s so composed on the ball and his defensive work is solid too, so it’s fair to say that he was regarded as one of the best defenders in La Liga last season.

The report does suggest that Man City are also interested, and they might have a better chance of landing him due to their better financial situation.

From Liverpool’s point of view it’s still hard to see them spending so much on one player, but it could make sense if they agree to spread the fee out and ensure a portion of it can be pushed into the future with add ons rather than paying up front.

The sale of Lovren does indicate that Liverpool need a new defensive signing, but this one still feels unlikely.