Man United ace will demand to leave if impressive loanee gets a chance next season

There’s been plenty of talk about Dean Henderson getting a chance in the Man United first team next season, and those calls get louder every time David de Gea makes a mistake.

All of the attention has been placed on de Gea and Henderson as we wonder what will happen, but we should spare a thought for Sergio Romero too.

The Sun have reported on the latest with his future, and it appears that he’s looking for some clarity pretty soon.

He wants to speak to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about his plans for next season, and the report states that he will look to leave if he’s not given more chances in the first team.

If Henderson stays then you have to think that he and de Gea will battle it out for the starting spot, and the Argentine would then be relegated to third choice at best.

They also point out that Lee Grant extended his deal until the end of 2021 so they won’t need Romero if Henderson sticks around, so it would make sense to let him go.

It’s suggested that United would demand around £5m to let him go, and a couple of La Liga teams have shown an interest.

All of this suggests that Dean Henderson will stay at Old Trafford next season if Romero goes, so hopefully the whole situation becomes clear in the next few weeks.