After a successful end to their 2019/20 Premier League campaign, everyone connected with Manchester United can be pleased with a job well done.

There’s still a Europa League campaign to finish before their season is finally over, and in the interim, the Red Devils may have scored a huge own goal.

Given that the UK government are beginning to issue warnings regarding travel to certain countries, and the subsequent quarantining of anyone visiting them upon their return, Man United allowing their players to take a short holiday might not be seen as the best idea.

The Daily Mail note the club’s insistence that their playing staff, including Nemanja Matic, Victor Lindelof and Odion Ighalo have gone to countries that are currently considered safe.

However, the outlet also detail that Boris Johnson has warned that the travel corridor could be closed on other European countries at short notice.

That is due to the fear of an imminent second wave of the coronavirus.

Should any of United’s players fall foul of that, they would have to quarantine for 14 days and that would rule them out of their Europa League Round of 16 second leg match against LASK, due to be played at Old Trafford next week.