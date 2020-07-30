Man United’s secret weapon in their bid to sign Jadon Sancho

There are only just over six weeks until the start of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign, and to that end, clubs need to acquire their identified targets as quickly as practicable.

Man United have been courting Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho for what seems like an age, though the Manchester Evening News are reporting that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a secret weapon to help him finally seal the deal.

Despite only signing a new contract extension with the Old Trafford outfit a year ago, Tahith Chong is believed to be willing to go on a year’s loan elsewhere in order to gain experience.

Manchester Evening News suggest that by loaning Chong to Dortmund, that could tip the scales in United’s favour and would be a best case scenario for all three parties.

It seems clear that Sancho is keen to ply his trade elsewhere, and whilst Dortmund’s hard-line in terms of fee is understandable – the Daily Express report their demands for £100m – it’s a game of brinksmanship could end up backfiring if they’re not careful.