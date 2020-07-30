David Silva has been a legendary player for Manchester City over the last decade, but his time at the club was always going to come to an end sooner rather than later.

The attacking midfielder has been so instrumental in City’s successes that replacing him is surely going to be one of Pep Guardiola’s hardest tasks.

Having said that, the Catalan coach looks like he may have already found a player to fulfil the role that Silva previously played with such aplomb.

According to Don Balon, Olympique Lyonnais player, Hossem Aouar, is close to joining the Citizens for as little as €30m.

Lyon haven’t qualified for the Champions League next season, and the outlet suggest that the 22-year-old wants to leave Ligue 1 for pastures new.

Real Madrid are also reported to be interested in Aouar’s services according to Don Balon, however, the fact that Guardiola has already spoken personally to the player has put City in the box seat.

It’s understandable why Pep has gone all-in on Aouar too. Aside from his experience, he has great technique and vision, is comfortable on the ball and has a high standard of associative play. All traits that could be used to describe David Silva of course.

City could well be getting themselves an incredible bargain.