Premier League side hope to entice Arsenal ace with more first team football

The most important thing for a young player is to find a way to get some appearances in the first team, but there comes a point where they need to establish themselves as regular starters.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles turns 23 next month and he does feature regularly in the Arsenal team, but he might be too versatile for his own good.

He started off as an attacking midfielder who was forced into the wing back roles, while he’s even been tried out as a holding midfielder in training too.

All of that means he will get to play, but he’ll really struggle to hold down a regular spot in the side.

A report from The Mirror is suggesting that he might be open to a summer move if he could get more first team football elsewhere, and Brighton are lining up an ambitious move to bring him in.

They point out that Mikel Arteta might need to sell players in order to raise funds for new signings, so selling Maitland-Niles could form part of that plan.

It will also be interesting to see if the frosty relationship between the clubs since their fiery clash a few weeks ago plays a part in negotiations, but they should be over that by now.

There’s no price tag mentioned and it’s not clear if the player would actually want to make the move, but it sounds like he could be sold to someone this summer.